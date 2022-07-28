Rajinikanth Attends Opening Ceremony of Chess Olympiad with Daughter Aishwaryaa, See Pic

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he loves chess the most and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. On his Twitter handle, using the #ChessOlympiad2022 hashtag, the megastar said, “an indoor game I love the most wishing all the chess minds the very best…god bless.” Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood. The sporting event will be held in nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most … wishing all the chess minds the very best .. god bless. pic.twitter.com/nVZ8SU51va — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) July 28, 2022

Later in the day, his daughter took to Twitter to share a selfie of them as they made their way to the opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad. In the photo, Aishwaryaa can be seen in a saree whereas her megastar father is dressed in white. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Enroute to attend the opening ceremony of the #chessolympiad #carfie with appa !”

Enroute to attend the opening ceremony of the #chessolympiad #carfie with appa ! pic.twitter.com/P1BEpNaTso — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony is scheduled to be held at 6 PM. The live telecast can be watched on Doordarshan and the event will be streamed on YouTube as well on the channels of Chessbase India & FIDE.

On the work front, megastar Rajinikanth was last seen in the film Annaatthe. Released in 2021, the film also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Khushbu, Meena, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj.

