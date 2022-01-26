Rajinikanth 'Badly' Affected By Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's Split; Mouni Roy Hugs Beau Suraj Nambiar at Their Haldi

Last week, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R Announced their separation. The estranged couple, who had been married for 17 years, issued a joint statement confirming their separation. A source told Subhash K Jha, for Wion, that Rajinikanth ‘has taken his daughter’s break up very badly.’ It is also said that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The report added that Dhanush’s family is also pressurizing the couple to reconcile.

The much-awaited wedding of actress Mouni Roy with her beau Suraj Nambiar has finally kicked off. Pictures and videos from their haldi ceremony have surfaced on social media, featuring friends of Mouni from the industry who have gotten together to celebrate with her. After days of speculation, the actress recently confirmed that she was indeed tying the knot. Mouni and Suraj’s wedding rituals are taking place in Goa. The couple will have a beach wedding on January 27.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021. Since then several news reports claiming various alleged reasons behind their separation have emerged online. Several throwback interviews and old videos of ChaySam have also been doing the rounds on the internet. More recently, an old interview of Chaitanya speaking about his relationship with Samantha surfaced online. The former couple had begun dating in 2016. Chaitanya had said that his father, actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, was the first person who got to know about his secret relationship with Samantha.

Bollywood’s most happening BFF gang - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra - got together on Republic Day afternoon for brunch and banter. The B-Town stars posted photos and videos from their get-together, posing like the pros they are.

No one can forget the magic Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor created in the early 2000s. Be it their first film together Yaadein or Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, the duo had a separate fandom at the time. However, after 2003’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, fans have been eager to see Kareena and Hrithik reunite. Now, a new report suggests that they could reunite for a new movie. According to BollywoodLife’s source, Hrithik and Kareena have been offered a movie together.

