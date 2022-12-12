Dhanush Sends Rajinikanth Birthday Love Amid Rumours of Him, Aishwaryaa R Calling Off Divorce

On Rajinikanth’s birthday, Dhanush took to Twitter and wished his ex-father-in-law. The actor had issued a joint statement with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announcing their separation earlier this year but rumoured did the rounds a few weeks ago that the couple has allegedly called off their divorce. While fans wait for more information that, Dhanush bowed down to the biggest superstar of Tamil cinema and wished him.

“Happy birthday THALAIVA ," he tweeted. Unsurprisingly, the tweet went viral. Several fans were glad to see Dhanush’s tweet. “Once a Fan Always a fan #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth," a fan tweeted, referring to the many times Dhanush has spoken about his admiration for the superstar. “The never ending fan boyisim," added another. “Personals apart.. He never failed as a Thalaivar fan… @rajinikanth & @dhanushkraja Bond," a third tweeted.

Happy birthday THALAIVA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2022

Meanwhile, he wasn’t the only star to have wished Rajinikanth on his birthday. Kamal Haasan also reached out to Rajinikanth, wishing him on his birthday. “Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. Wish you on this auspicious day to continue your journey of success," he wrote in Tamil.

Check out other birthday wishes for the actor.

Rajinikanth turned 70 on Monday, December 12. On the occasion, the makers of Jailer are treating fans to a new look at the upcoming movie. The superstar plays the role of Muthuvel Pandian.

