Rajinikanth Blesses Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan In Unseen Wedding Pics, Shah Rukh Khan Photobombs

Vignesh Shivan celebrated one month wedding anniversary with Nayanthara by sharing unseen pictures from the ceremony. The director took to Instagram and shared pictures of Rajinikanth from the wedding. In the pictures, Rajinikanth was seen greeting Nayanthara and Vignesh with a big smile. He was seen handing over a gift package for the newlyweds with Mani Ratnam by his side.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was also attending the wedding, was seen photobombing one of the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Vignesh wrote, “With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir 🙂 blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will Happy to share some great moments on the one ☝️ month anniversary of our special day.”

The filmmaker also shared pictures with Suriya and Jyothika, and Vijay Sethupati. “With the ever charming @actorsuriya sir and the always beautiful Jyotika mam My Hero @actorvijaysethupathi , akka Jesse with the lovely kids Making our day too special #wikkinayan one month anniversary,” he captioned the picture.

The celebrity power couple got married at a five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The private wedding ceremony was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi, among many others. Vignesh had also shared pictures with Shah Rukh from the wedding.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are set to star in Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee. Sharing the pictures with SRK, Vignesh wrote, “What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding ! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed.”

On the work front, Nayanthara has been busy with the shoot of Jawan lately. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Nayanthara touched down in Mumbai to film for the movie. This will mark her first film with King Khan. It is also

