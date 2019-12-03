Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rajinikanth Celebrates 69th Birthday in Advance According to His Star Sign

According to his star sign, Rajinikanth's birthday was on December 2, and was celebrated with a pooja at his residence in Chennai.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajinikanth Celebrates 69th Birthday in Advance According to His Star Sign
Images: Twitter

The birthday of Rajinikanth is no less than a festival among his fans. The south superstar is turning 69 on December 12, but had an advanced birthday celebration in a traditional way on Monday. According to his star sign, the Thalaivar's birthday was on December 2, and was celebrated with a pooja at his residence in Chennai.

Some photos from the pooja ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing the Petta star with several priests and his wife Lata. Besides performing the rituals, Rajini also posed with the guests at the pooja. Also seen in the background is Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth in a traditional sari.

Rajinikanth can be seen in a white shirt with a traditional mundu. Check out the photos below.

The actor will be seen next in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The film's poster and first song are out already. Darbar will see Rajinikanth in a policeman's uniform after 25 years.

The film will have a festive release in January, during Thai Pongal, around the same time as Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Along with the original in Tamil language, the film will also be rolled out in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Darbar will be Suniel Shetty's first film in Tamil as he is set to play the antagonist with Prateik Babbar. The action-thriller also stars Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah, Soori, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram