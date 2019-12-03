Rajinikanth Celebrates 69th Birthday in Advance According to His Star Sign

The birthday of Rajinikanth is no less than a festival among his fans. The south superstar is turning 69 on December 12, but had an advanced birthday celebration in a traditional way on Monday. According to his star sign, the Thalaivar's birthday was on December 2, and was celebrated with a pooja at his residence in Chennai.

Some photos from the pooja ceremony have surfaced on social media, showing the Petta star with several priests and his wife Lata. Besides performing the rituals, Rajini also posed with the guests at the pooja. Also seen in the background is Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth in a traditional sari.

Rajinikanth can be seen in a white shirt with a traditional mundu. Check out the photos below.

The actor will be seen next in AR Murugadoss' Darbar, which also stars Nayanthara as the female lead. The film's poster and first song are out already. Darbar will see Rajinikanth in a policeman's uniform after 25 years.

The film will have a festive release in January, during Thai Pongal, around the same time as Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Along with the original in Tamil language, the film will also be rolled out in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Darbar will be Suniel Shetty's first film in Tamil as he is set to play the antagonist with Prateik Babbar. The action-thriller also stars Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah, Soori, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh, Harish Uthaman, Jeeva, Bose Venkat, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu.

