Rajinikanth Clocks 47 Years In The Industry, Daughter Aishwaryaa Pens Heartwarming Note

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence on Monday, superstar Rajinikanth also clocked 47 years in the Indian film industry. The megastar made his acting debut in 1975 with K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal. For his contribution to Indian cinema, he has been awarded Padma Vibhushan. Some of his amazing works include Mullum Malarum, Darbar, Robot, Thalapathi and Enthiran, among others. To mark “47 years of Rajinism,” Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa, on Monday, penned a heartwarming note on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, the filmmaker dropped a set of photos to celebrate the day. In the first picture shared by Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth is standing in front of a huge poster that read: “47 years of Rajinism.” In the next picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen celebrating Independence Day as Aishwaryaa pins the Indian flag on the actor’s white vest.

She captioned the post, “76 years of independence in saluting sacrifices, struggles and strength… 47 years of Rajinism… sheer hard work grit and dedication! Proud to born to him,” and added the hashtag “proud daughter” with a blue heart emoji.

Take a look at the photos here:

The comments section was filled with love from celebs from the film industry and Rajinikanth fans. Actress Sriya Reddy commented, “Uncle the best and the sweetest,” Muttu Mu 2 actor Teejay also wrote, “Will always love Rajini sir.”

One of the fans also mentioned Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer and commented,”Thalaiva we love forever, waiting for Jailer.” Another fan penned a long note that read: “Happy Independence day. And happy independence day to one of my favourite actors, Rajini sir. The country will progress and everything will get better, Proud to be an Indian. Proud to be your fan.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Jailer alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here