Rajinikanth Condoles Death of Jayaraj and His Son in Tuticorin

Top Tamil actor Rajinikanth has conveyed his condolences to the family of a father-son duo in Tuticorin who died in a hospital after being allegedly thrashed in police custody. The superstar spoke to P Jayaraj's widow over the phone and conveyed his heartfelt condolences, the actor's



publicist said in a tweet on Sunday.

Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms on business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by police personnel.

The incident had triggered a furore leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors. Demands have been made for stringent action against the policemen.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan expressed hope there would be justice for the death of the two persons.

"...the Sathankulam incident is a blot on the Tamil Nadu police," he said and added that action against the culprits was the need of the hour.

He extended the BJP's support to the grieving family to get justice.

