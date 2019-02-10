English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth Dances His Heart Out at Daughter Soundarya's Sangeet, Watch Here
Wedding festivities of Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi have begun.
Image courtesy: Soundarya Rajinikanth/ Instagram
Wedding festivities of Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi have begun. To celebrate the occasion, the Rajinikanth family hosted a pre-wedding reception at Chennai’s Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam on Friday to kick-start the nuptials.
The private ceremony had only family members and close friends in attendance. Soundarya took to social media, to share the inside pictures from the reception. Going by the videos and pictures, the appears that the Rajinikanth and Vanangamudi's families had a gala time.
Now a video of the south superstar dancing on his daughter's Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony is making rounds on the Internet. In the videos, the actor can be seen burning the dancing on his famous song Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from, Muthu.
Sharing the stills from the ceremonies, the official photographers wrote, "Happiness, unplugged. The calm before what was one of the most amazing sangeets we could ever imagine shooting. Not everyday do you get the superstar @rajinikanth to break a leg on the dance floor."
Soundarya and Vishagan are slated to get married in Chennai’s MRC Nagar on February 11. Notably, Soundarya started her career as a graphic designer and went on work on films like Baba, Majaa, Sivaji and Kochadaiiyaan. Meanwhile, Vishagan, the son of SS Vanangamudi, Founder of Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based pharmaceutical giant, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam. This is both their second marriage.
Soundarya previously married industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar in 2010. However, she filed for divorce in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She has a son with Ashwin, named Ved Krishna, who lives with her.
Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/v7Ra32oiYe— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) February 10, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Happiness, unplugged. The calm before what was one of the most amazing sangeets we could ever imagine shooting. Not everyday do you get the superstar @rajinikanth to break a leg on the dance floor. Shot by @waseemfahmed for @made.in.mono Event decor @eventart_india Make up @prakatwork #bigfatindianwedding #love #superstar #vedvisagansoundarya #indianbride #weddingsutra. Follow @made.in.mono for more exclusive updates.
