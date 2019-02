Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Wedding, Gives Glimpse of Her 'Bride Mode'

After months of speculation, superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is known for directing films such as Kochadaiiyaan and VIP 2, on Monday confirmed that she is getting married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The wedding will be held in Chennai on February 11."One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya," she tweeted.On Saturday, Latha Rajinikanth, Soundarya’s mother, in a letter to Teynampet police station, requested for police protection at their residence in Poes Garden on February 10 and February 12, which only added fuel to the fire.This will be Soundarya's second marriage. Soundarya was previously married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. She filed for divorce at a family court in Chennai in December 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, she requested the media and members of the public to respect the privacy of the family. The two have a son together, named Ved Krishna.Having started her career as a graphic designer, Soundarya has worked in films such as Baba, Majaa, Sandakozhi and Sivaji. She made her directorial debut with her father's Kochadaiiyaan.Vishagan, on the other hand, made his acting debut in 2018 with Tamil thriller Vanjagar Ulagam.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.