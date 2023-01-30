Veera Simha Reddy, which hit the theatres on January 12, is running successfully with massive crowds at the theatres. The movie has also already crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth also watched the film and then dialed the director Gopichand Malineni to praise his work.

Gopichand took to Twitter to reveal the same and shared how Rajinikanth appreciated him. “This is a surreal moment for me. Received a call from the Thalaivar, the Superstar Rajinikanth sir. He watched Veera Simha Reddy and loved the film. His Words of praise about my film and the emotion he felt are more than anything in this world to me. Thank you Rajini sir," the director wrote.

Soon after the director revealed that the thalaivar ‘loved the film’, fans reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “Even after reaching the highest level of success, he (Rajinikanth) still supports and encourages the next generation of Indian Cinema. That’s why millions of people around the globe love him."

Veera Simha Reddy stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, and Duniya Vijay in key roles. Earlier, Gopichand talked about working with Balakrishna and said, “I’m happy and relieved. I saw the film as a responsibility. I feel lucky to have gotten a film with him at the right time when he tasted a blockbuster like Akhanda and reached out to a wide section of audiences through his show Unstoppable. I readied the story keeping his massy image in mind."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently working on his upcoming film, Jailer. According to various reports Jackie Shroff will be reuniting with Rajinikanth in Jailer after 36 years. Previously, Jackie Shroff and Rajinikanth collaborated on the 1987 Hindi film Uttar Dakshin. Additionally, they appeared together in the 2014 photorealistic motion capture movie Kochadaiiyaan. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, and Vasanth Ravi are a few celebrities who will also appear in Jailer. Reportedly, more than 60% of the filming for the movie in which Rajinikanth will appear as Muthuvel Pandian has already been done.

