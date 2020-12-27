Rajinikanth Discharged from Hospital, Salman Khan Plans to Release 'Radhe' on Eid 2021

After test reports of superstar Rajinikanth came out to be normal, Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad said on Sunday that he has been discharged from their care. He was admitted on Friday following BP fluctuations.

In another news, Salman Khan shared that he plans to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021 if coronavirus scare seems to die down.

Also, Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks believes movie theatres will "absolutely" sail through the coronavirus pandemic. He shared that big budget movies will guarantee that cine halls survive this jolt.

Rajinikanth has been discharged from a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday noon. He has been advised complete bed rest for the coming week and Annaatthe will not resume shoot in the meantime.

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday said his upcoming film Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in theatres on Eid 2021 provided the scenario is safe for people to come to cinema halls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taapsee Pannu is living every moment of the shoot and preparation for her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress on Sunday shared a still from the shoot on social media where she could be seen running on the tracks wearing athletes' costume.

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks has addressed the impact of COVID-19 on cinema halls which led to the release of many anticipated titles on various streaming platforms.

Mira Rajput Kapoor recently conducted a 'one word' question-answer session on social media where fans asked her if she was pregnant again and if she has any Bollywood plans.

