HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAJINIKANTH: It’s Rajinikanth Day! The southern superstar is celebrating his 71st birthday today on December 12. While birthdays are usually also a sign of ageing, in Rajinikanth’s case, it’s not him but the time that ages. Popularly referred to as ‘Thalaiva’ by his fans, Rajinikanth is the superhuman of the Indian film industry. Starting his journey from being a bus conductor, he rose to become one of the biggest stars not just in Tamil films but in the history of Indian cinema.
We all have grown up watching his charismatic style on screen and even at the age of 71 years, his onscreen persona and style could put the new-gen stars to shame. And his performance in the recently released Annatthe was a testimony of this fact.
Apart from his fan following due to the films, Rajinikanth is also the absolute favourite of memers on social media. Rajinikanth is altogether a different genre in memes. There are thousands of social media pages dedicated specifically to memes about him or his style.
As we celebrate Thalaiva’s 71 birthday, we take a look at some of the funniest Rajinikanth memes on the internet:
As we said, Rajinikanth doesn’t age, time does. With every film that he does, Thaliava looks at least a couple of years younger than his previous film.
watched #Peddanna for the second time today and made this meme mid-movie.😸🤘🏻relatable 90s & early 2k kids?••••#Rajinikanth #AnnaattheFDFS #Peddanna #AnnaattheStormAtBO #AnnaattheBB100CrIn2Days #AnnaattheDeepavali #PeddannaDeepavali #Thalaivar #Superstar pic.twitter.com/LZuFBFi3Jq— Rajinikanth Fanpage // 𝙨𝙞𝙙 🦦 (@ThalaivaArmy) November 9, 2021
OH, and not just ageing, even banks aren’t sure about how to deal with Rajinikanth superhuman abilities. Why, you ask? Because:
Rajinikanth once wrote a cheque😍The Bank bounced🤔
Because
Krishna & Arjuna Friend of rajinikanth🤣#இது_எப்டி_இருக்கு pic.twitter.com/OIMhbgD7tf
— கார்த்திக் (𝔾𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕙𝕚'𝕤 𝔹 𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕞) (@Giriellary) February 12, 2020
Thalaiva’s acting doesn’t need awards, not even Oscars, but if someday Oscars gets a Rajinikanth award, we would hardly be surprised.
and the Rajnikanth award goes to Oscar pic.twitter.com/aaQajCSPdC— Intekhab Alam (@Bhola4U) January 29, 2014
Bear Grylls may be very comfortable around wildlife and forests but when Thalaiva walks into the frame, even the animals can’t keep their fandom down.
#BearGryllsBEAR GRYLLS to RAJNISIR :Anna aaj hum machhali pakadenge, me aapko machhli pakadne ke liye…barchha bana sikhaunga. pic.twitter.com/yZDx9nPukh— ʷìղժ: (@wind13j) January 28, 2020
தலைவர் அப்பவே அப்படி இப்ப சொல்லவா வேனும்…#ManvsWild #Rajinikanth #BearGrylls pic.twitter.com/13ObnM7CiK— balaji_royapuram (@balajiroyapuram) January 28, 2020
From one Thalaiva to another.
MS Dhoni after making a surprise entry into the Indian dressing room for #t20worldcup2021 😄 pic.twitter.com/xhJtxqes7m— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 8, 2021
Check out some of the other memes:
Tag a Backbencher 😂..#Rajnikanth #schoolmemes #meme #rajinikanthmemes #funnymemes #topper #culturecanvasentertainment pic.twitter.com/Iqq7t51dk9— Culture Canvas Entertainment (@CultureCanvasE) January 12, 2021
😂😂😂😂..#morningmemes #rajinikanthmemes #rajinikanth #sundaymemes #relatable #indianmemes #rajinikanth #culturecanvasentertainment pic.twitter.com/r42Sy3cBX2— Culture Canvas Entertainment (@CultureCanvasE) January 23, 2021
How CSK starts every IPL and how they ends! #csk #IPL7 pic.twitter.com/eTF0qPaHCC— Kaapi Cat (@Kaapicat) April 18, 2014
Here’s wishing Thaliava Rajinikanth a very happy birthday!
