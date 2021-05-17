Rajinikanth Donates 50 Lakh to Tamil Nadu CM's Covid-19 Relief Fund

Megastar Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity to have donated to the cause of fighting the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, which has debilitated India. On Monday, the star met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and donated Rs 50 Lakh to his Covid-19 relief fund.

According to a report by ANI Rajinikanth also appealed to fans to strictly follow Covid protocols. A tweet by ANI read, “Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth handed over Rs 50 lakhs for COVID relief fund to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat. ‘I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic,’ said Rajinikanth."

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth handed over Rs 50 lakhs for COVID relief fund to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat"I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic," said Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KFrzT4xSXZ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

A few days ago, Rajini’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, her husband Vishagan, sister-in-law and father-in-law Vanangamudi donated 1 crore to the CM’s Covid-19 reief fund. She had tweeted, “My father-in-law Mr S.S.Vanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the honorable Chief minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our contribution of 1cr for the chief ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharma company Apex laboratories, Makers of #Zincovit (sic)."

My father-in-law Mr. S.S.Vanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the honorable Chief minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our contribution of 1cr for the chief ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharma company Apex laboratories, Makers of #Zincovit pic.twitter.com/jXDEIXaM3V— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 14, 2021

Previously, Sivakumar and his sons, Suriya and Karthi donated Rs 1 crore to MK Stalin’s fund. After meeting the CM, veteran star Sivakumar told reporters, “People are battling against fire. We have to save them from COVID-19. We should all raise support for that. We are trying to do what we can and this is our small contribution. Everyone should be healthy. Those in the media, please stay healthy. Please pray for people’s health.”

Other celebrities who are helping people include Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Alia Bhatt among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here