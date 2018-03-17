English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi plays a policeman in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, which will also mark his debut in Tamil.
Image: news18
Actor Panjak Tripathi, who will next be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, says the megastar would ensure that he ate on time and regularly checked up on him when they shot for the movie together.
Pankaj plays a policeman in the project, which will also mark his debut in Tamil.
"My experience of shooting with Rajini sir has been amazing. He is a very humble man who used to check on me and ensure I ate on time. We have had conversations about acting, about spirituality and the film industry. When he is in front of the camera, he takes on a different persona. I learnt a lot from this experience," Pankaj said in a statement.
"I knew I needed to be part of a film where I share screen space with someone of his calibre. The minute the offer came, I said 'yes' and I am delighted that I did," he added.
The gangster film has been written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, and also features Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi among others.
Also Watch
Pankaj plays a policeman in the project, which will also mark his debut in Tamil.
"My experience of shooting with Rajini sir has been amazing. He is a very humble man who used to check on me and ensure I ate on time. We have had conversations about acting, about spirituality and the film industry. When he is in front of the camera, he takes on a different persona. I learnt a lot from this experience," Pankaj said in a statement.
"I knew I needed to be part of a film where I share screen space with someone of his calibre. The minute the offer came, I said 'yes' and I am delighted that I did," he added.
The gangster film has been written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, and also features Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi among others.
Also Watch
-
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tempers Flare as Bangladesh Down Sri Lanka in a Cliffhanger to Setup India Showdown
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Nidahas Trophy: Shakib's Shocking Behaviour Spoils Bangladesh Victory
- Academy of Motion Pictures Chief Accused of Sexual Misconduct
- Snapchat Loses $1.5 Billion In Single Day after Rihanna Calls Out Offensive Ad On App