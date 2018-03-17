GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi plays a policeman in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, which will also mark his debut in Tamil.

IANS

Updated:March 17, 2018, 8:47 AM IST
Actor Panjak Tripathi, who will next be seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, says the megastar would ensure that he ate on time and regularly checked up on him when they shot for the movie together.

Pankaj plays a policeman in the project, which will also mark his debut in Tamil.

"My experience of shooting with Rajini sir has been amazing. He is a very humble man who used to check on me and ensure I ate on time. We have had conversations about acting, about spirituality and the film industry. When he is in front of the camera, he takes on a different persona. I learnt a lot from this experience," Pankaj said in a statement.

"I knew I needed to be part of a film where I share screen space with someone of his calibre. The minute the offer came, I said 'yes' and I am delighted that I did," he added.

The gangster film has been written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, and also features Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi among others.

