Rajinikanth's Family Turn Up to Watch Darbar Together, See Pics

Rajinikanth's much awaited film Darbar hits theaters on Thursday. A day before the release of the film, Rajnikanth family turned up to watch it together in Chennai's Rohini theater. The screening was attended by the actor's daughters Soundarya, Aishwaryaa and his wife among others.

The family can be seen cheering for the actor as he returns to cop avatar after 25 years. The movie is special for all the Rajini fans as Darbar marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi.

Take a look at the pictures:

Rajinikanth plays a police officer in the film, which means that he will 'legitimately' take on the bad guys. In the trailer, we see shadows of Rajini's character Aaditya, Commissioner of Police, approaching. But he is not just an average law enforcer, he is a 'killer cop', as said in the voice-over while Rajini slashes through a crowd of baddies.

Aaditya points out the duty of a policeman is to live to protect. Meanwhile, he meets Nayanthara's character as they seem to take their relationship to another level. Suniel Shetty plays the villain, who is on a mission to prove that they are 'cowards'.

Darbar clashes at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

