Rajinikanth Fan Designs Jailer Ganesh Inspired By The Superstar’s Upcoming Movie

An artistic fan of Rajinikanth has shared an amazing idol of Lord Ganesh, which is designed after the main character of the superstar’s upcoming movie Jailer. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a fan named Ranjith, who belongs to a village in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu, created an idol similar to the look of Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie Jailer. The one and half feet tall statue weighs four Kilograms. A small mouse was also designed with the statute. Ranjith named the idol as Jailer Vinayaka.

The idol of Lord Ganesh has fascinated Rajinikanth fans. As the photos of the idol are making rounds on the internet, many could not stop themselves from commenting on Ranjith’s imagination. A video of the making of the idol has also been shared on Twitter by a fan of the superstar.

Recently, the first look poster of Jailer featuring Rajinikanth was released. The upcoming movie of the veteran actor is expected to hit the theatre next year. Alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayaka and Vasanth Ravi are playing important roles in the movie. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is the 169th film of Rajinikanth. The high-budget movie is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Recently a picture from the set of Jailer had gone viral on social media. In the picture, Rajinikanth was standing near a leafy shelter showing his back to the lens. Eagle eyed viewers noticed that Rajinikanth was wearing the same outfit which he wore in his first look poster. In fact, in his poster he was seen in an intense salt and pepper look in a grey shirt and beige pants. Rajinikanth completed his look with brown shoes and a black pair of glasses.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe with Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Khushboo, and Meena. The Siva directorial was released last year and it grossed nearly Rs 240 crore at the box office worldwide.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here