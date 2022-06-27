Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate 30 Years of Annamalai On Twitter With Stills, Videos

June 27 marks the 30th anniversary of Rajinikanth’s mega hit film Annamalai. Many fans of the superstar are celebrating the occasion on Twitter by posting stills, video clips, and posters of the movie.

The hashtag #30YearsofAnnamalai has been trending on the internet. On June 27, 1992, the film was released. Directed by Suresh Krishna, the film starred Rajini, Khushbu, Manorama, Anand Babu, Janakaraj, Shadows Ravi, Vinu Chakraborty, and others.

Produced by Kavithalaya Productions, the music of Annamalai was composed by the renowned music director of Kollywood, Thenisai Thenral Deva. The film is set against the backdrop of opposition, friendship, overcoming conspiracy, betrayal, and revenge.

#30YearsofAnnamalai The ICONIC 😱💥 Scene which made Thalaivar @rajinikanth the Un disputable ✅ Box office king in south industry . pic.twitter.com/T47OWVIUR7 — K@ss!m A@z!〽️ (@AazimKassim) June 27, 2022

#30YearsofAnnamalai Evergreen BLOCKBUSTER completes 30 years. HOUSEFULL shows ran for more than 100 days in many centres.#Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/bPt5PJ0Jh1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) June 27, 2022

Yes, it's Thalaivar's style/mass which makes this film G.O.A.T 🔥 But, I feel this movie is underrated for Actor Rajinikanth's performance! That innocence & pure heartedness conveyed through eyes 🥺 ALL TIME FAV ❤️#30YearsofAnnamalai #Annamalai #Jailer pic.twitter.com/pv3vAnH53u — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) June 27, 2022

We are happy to see how people celebrate the Annamalai movie even after decades. We feel privileged to have had produced such massive hit movies and work with Thalaivar @Rajinikanth #30YearsofAnnamalai @KavithalayaaOff pic.twitter.com/DbH1eqVWHn — Kavithalayaa (@KavithalayaaOff) June 27, 2022

The film’s director Suresh Krishna met Rajinikanth today and congratulated him on the 30th anniversary of the film. The songs and dialogues of the film are being shared by a large number of Rajinikanth fans on social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.