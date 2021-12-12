Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate His Birthday with a Noble Cause

There are no fans in the world quite as fervent and devout as the fans of superstar Rajinikanth, who turns 72 today. Known as Thalaiva (the leader) to his fans who hail and celebrate him so fiercely and vehemently that it transcends celebration into the realm of worship. The scenes outside the theatre during his film releases are nothing short of some emotional scene. We have often seen his fans bathe 20-metre high cutouts of their favourite star with milk like they would a deity during a temple pooja. Fans who pierce themselves during Thaipusam in the name of their beloved icon. There’s a reason why Rajinikanth is Rajinikanth.

‘THE SUPERSTAR’ of Tamil Cinema, Rajinikanth is not just a man, but an enigma and an embodiment of charisma. The actor has been virtually untouchable at the Tamil cinema box office since the 80s. Even his no-so successful films go on to make Rs 100 crore at the box-office. His latest release Annaatthe, which released on Diwali this year, has reportedly done a business of more than Rs 250 crore. The actor recently paid a visit to the director of the film Siva and also gifted him a gold chain.

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor announced that Rajinikanth Foundation shall train 100 students from the poorest and the marginalised strata of the society for the group exams conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

While there will be celebrations in the entire state of Tamil Nadu, his fans in Mumbai who are 1500 kilometres away from their beloved star will also be having a huge fan event. Continuing with their tradition of years, the Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association (MSHRFWA) - a leading fan club of Thalaiva in the city which is based out of Chembur has lined up a few celebrations. However the proceedings will be on a sombre note, keeping in mind the Covid protocols.

Dr Thalapathi SK Athimoolam, president, MSHRFWA, “It is our god‘s birthday and we have to make it special for him. Due to the restrictions we aren’t going to have a huge event but we will have a cake cutting ceremony at around noon followed by lunch.”

Athimoolam further adds that just like their superstar, they will also be helping a few needy people, “We have decided to sponsor a year’s education of two children. All their expenses will be taken care by us. Apart from that, we have selected two women who recently undergone some surgery and we would be looking after their medical expenses.”

Recently during the release of Annaatthe, the fan club had distributed sewing machines to some ladies and they are going to do the same again, “Last time we had donated 72 machines as our Thalaivaa turns 72. This time the donation of sewing machines would be less. Apart from that we will take stock of what are the other things that people are in need of and we will slowly try and fulfil their demands,” concludes Athimoolam.

