Rajinikanth Fans Criticised for Spilling Goat Blood on Annaatthe First Look Poster

Rajinikanth, who is 'Thalaiva' to his fans, is much loved and revered by them. His fans paid a strange homage to the megastar, who recently captivated them with his fascinating first appearance from the upcoming film Annaatthe. It was reported that the actor's supporters splashed goat blood over the first look poster from Annaatthe on Wednesday, a move that has been widely criticised.

According to PTI, a video recently went viral on social media platforms where his fans can be seen slaughtering a goat and pouring its blood on the first look poster. Social media has since erupted with considerable condemnation of the supporters' actions that were viewed as outright cruelty to the animals. PETA, the Animal Welfare Organization, has also criticised the latest incident, according to TOI.

V.M. Sudhakar, president of the All India Rajinikanth Rasigar Mandram (fans' association), severely condemned the 'irresponsible' behaviour of the megastar's followers in a statement. "This is both regretful and condemnable. We request that no one should engage in such unpleasant behaviour," Zoom TV Entertainment quotedSudhakar as saying.

The much-anticipated first look of Annaatthe was released on Tuesday, on the occasion of the festival of Vinayagar Chaturthi. This isn’t the first time when Thalaiva's fans have done something bizarre to show their love and support. A similar event occurred previously when they ended up sacrificing goats at the premiere of the actor's film '2.0'.

Earlier, according to multiple media sources, supporters of Makkhi actor Kiccha Sudeep butchered a buffalo for the actor on his birthday, and the public voiced tremendous worry about that as well.

Meanwhile, Annaatthe, an action drama film written and directed by Siva, is set to be released in a massive way this Diwali. The rustic entertainer is said to be full of romance, humour, and action, and it stars well-known actors.

