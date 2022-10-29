Rajinikanth Fans Spot 'Middle-Class' Mosquito Bat in His Viral Pic With Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty

One of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth’s popularity on social media is unprecedented. Popularly known as ‘Thalaivar,’ his fans often joke that that even celestial powers have no control over the Tamil superstar. There are several memes that joke along the lines of him almost being like a demi-god and many of these are even made by his fans in honour of his stardom.

A recent picture of the superstar along with Kantara actor director and producer Rishab Shetty has been going viral on social media. The image was shared by the Kannada actor who met Rajinikanth after the latter praised the Kannada film which has become the talk of the town.

Seeing a candid glimpse of their favourite star on social media, fans have been going berserk. The image has attracted a lot of love and comments from netizens especially on the simplicity of the superstar. Rajinikanth was seen seated in a black shirt and white dhoti but what caught the attention of his fans was a mosquito racket and a LED torch which are seen in the background.

One fan wrote, “Happy to know that even the superstar uses a mosquito bat in his house. I thought this object was restricted to middle class homes.” Another person tweeted, “I too have Mosquito bats, emergency lights, LG remotes, white dhoti, black shirts and undyed/uncombed hair.”

A fan even commented on his stardom as he tweeted, “He uses for a different purpose though: We ordinary people swat mosquitoes. Superstar Rajni Sir swats Villians, Robo style.” (sic)

Kantara has been the talk of the town and everyone, including celebrities, are praising it. Recently, Rajinikanth heaped praises on the film and the lead actor Rishab Shetty as he said, “The unknown is more than the known”. “No one could have said this better in cinema than Hombale films” and he had also added that “Rishab, hats off to you as a writer, director and actor”. This one statement took over social media and fans were raving about it.

On Friday, Shetty met the Robot actor at his residence in Chennai. He shared a series of pictures with the veteran actor and he tweeted: “If you praise us once it is equal to you praising us for 100 times. Thank you. Rajinikanth sir, we will be forever grateful to you for watching our film and praising our film Kanatara.”

On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently shooting for Jailer which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie went on the floors in August last year and it is his 169th film project. Rajinikanth will be reuniting with Ramya Krishnan and Yogi babu in the film ​

