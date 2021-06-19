CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Rajinikanth Flies to US for Check-up, will Join Son-in-law Dhanush There: Report

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were spotted at the Chennai airport, on their way to the US where the megastar will undergo a health checkup.

Megastar Rajinikanth has headed to the US for a health check-up. The star and his wife Latha Rajinikanth were spotted at the Chennai International Airport on June 18 at midnight. He flew to the US via Doha. According to reports, this trip is to get the actor’s general health check-up done with his doctors in the US. The actor will spend a few weeks there and undergo a few tests.

Photos and a video of Rajinikanth and Latha at the airport are going viral on social media. They arrived in their car at the Chennai airport. The actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants for his travel, while Latha was spotted in a yellow saree, reported India Today.

Rajinikanth was shooting for director Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe before the second wave of coronavirus struck India. He is expected to resume shooting in July.

first published:June 19, 2021, 19:41 IST