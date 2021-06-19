Rajinikanth Flies to Us for Health Check-up, Vidya Balan to Pair Up with Pratik Gandhi in New Film

Megastar Rajinikanth has headed to the US for a health check-up. The star and his wife Latha Rajinikanth were spotted at the Chennai International Airport on June 18 at midnight. According to reports, this trip is to get the actor’s general health check-up done with his doctors in the US. The actor will spend a few weeks there and undergo a few tests.

Vidya Balan will reportedly be pairing up with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi for a film produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar of Ellipsis Entertainment. It was reported that the film is a realistic slice of drama film that will go on floors after the lockdown rules are relaxed. Vidya and Pratik will be romantically paired opposite each other in the film.

The chemistry between Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi and choreographer Terence Lewis always sets the dancing stage on fire. They together worked as judges of a popular dance reality show. Recently, a video of the duo’s dance performance on the stage of the TV reality show has gone viral on social media.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has not only directed a biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh, but also developed a bond that went beyond movie collaboration. After the 91-year-old sprint icon passed away on June 18, Mehra paid tribute to Singh with a social media post featuring a black-and-white photo of the athlete with a special message dedicated to him.

The second season of The Family Man 2 successfully captivated the audience with its suspense-filled episodes, and even after days of its release, fans can’t stop talking about it. Now, actress Tabu has also expressed her love for the cast crew of the show. Taking to her official Instagram account, she shared a poster of the show featuring the lead character Manoj Bajpayee and penned few lines along with it.

