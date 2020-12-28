Rajinikanth Gets Warm Welcome at Home from Wife Latha After Hospital Discharge, See Pic

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad over the weekend for blood pressure fluctuations. Meanwhile, after some members of his Annaatthe unit tested positive for Covid-19 , shooting was immediately halted in Hyderabad. Now, Rajinikanth has reached back his home in Chennai to be with his wife and family. Doctors have advised him complete bed rest for one week owing to his condition of severe hypertension and exhaustion.

Upon his arrival in Chennai, Rajinikanth received a traditional welcome from his wife Latha. She applied tika on his forehead and performed aarti at the doorstep. The picture of the husband-wife are winning over fans' hearts on social media.

The actor was shooting for Tamil film Annaatthe in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. A couple of people on the film sets had tested positive for Covid-19 . Rajinikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid but was found negative. Since then, he had isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19 , his blood pressure showed sever fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he was admitted to the hospital. Now, he seems fine and fit.