Rajinikanth Gifted His Fans These Evergreen Songs; Check Out The List

It was our Thalaiva’s birthday! Superstar Rajinikanth turned 72 this year. From his friends, family, and coworkers to fans, everyone tried to make this day special for him. He received innumerable wishes on every social media handle. His birthday was celebrated with much fervour throughout Tamil Nadu, with a group of fans in Madurai cutting a 73 kgs and 15-foot-long cake as well.

On this occasion, let’s relive some of Thalaiva’s evergreen songs that have made us all gaga over him.

Annaamalai, directed by Suresh Krissna, was produced by Kavithalayaa Productions in 1992. It was a remake of the 1987-Hindi film Khudgarz, which was based on Jeffrey Archer’s 1979 novel Kane and Abel. Annaamalai starred Rajinikanth, Khushbu and Sarath Babu, along with Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi and Manorama in supporting roles. Its song Kondaiyil Thalampoo still has takers among dance lovers.

From the same film, another romantic song that still holds a special emotion to many of his fans is the Rekkai Katti Parakudhu song.

The Tamil-language romantic drama Puthukavithai was directed by SP Muthuraman. The film was a remake of the Kannada film Naa Ninna Mareyalare (1976). It’s Vellai Pura Ondru Song is one of the most-loved songs from the time.

The 1978-film Priya, directed by SP Muthuraman, starred Sridevi, Rajinikanth, Aznah Hamid and Ambareesh. It was created in both Tamil and Kannada at the same time. For the first time in Tamil cinema, the soundtrack of this film was recorded using Dolby stereophonic technology. This was Sridevi’s first and only Kannada film as a leading lady. The film’s Darling Darling I Love U song was so loved by the fans.

The legendary actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is set to be released in April 2023, and the superstar will appear alongside Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar and Yogi Babu.

