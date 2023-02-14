The filming of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer is on and is proceeding at a brisk pace. Superstar Rajinikanth was in Jaisalmer last week for the film’s schedule. He shot some important sequences with Jackie Shroff. On Sunday, February 12, the actor was captured at the Chennai International Airport as he jetted off to Mangaluru. Almost 80 per cent of the shoot for Jailer has been completed, and the film is heading to the final stages steadily. According to reports, Thalaivar wrapped up the Jaisalmer schedule and will wrap up the next leg of the film in Mangaluru soon.

It is also said that Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will join the Darbar actor for some important sequences in the film. In the video shared by a fan page on Twitter, Rajinikanth can be seen donning a black shirt and grey jeans. While walking towards the gate, he greeted and waved at his fans who were waiting for him. He was escorted by the airport security people.

“Thalaivar enroute To Mangalore. Jailer with Shiva Rajkumar in almost full black beard,” the caption of the post read.

Thalaivar enroute To Mangalore ✈️#Jailer with #Shivarajkumar in almost full black beard#Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/bxrcvZlrc9— Rajini Trends Page ᴶᴬᴵᴸᴱᴿ (@RajiniTrendPage) February 12, 2023

Rajinikanth will be portraying the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the film accompanied by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the female lead. The film is expected to be a high-octane action entertainer and has a stellar star cast including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles.

The director has roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film. This will be the first time the two greatest actors of the South film industry will be sharing screen space. Apart from Mohanlal, Vikram actor Jaffer Sadiq will also essay a pivotal character in Jailer.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran, under the banners of Sun Pictures. Fans are patiently waiting for the film to hit the silver screens. Jailer is touted to hit the cinemas in April this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here