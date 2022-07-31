Rajinikanth Honours R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan at His House After 'Rocketry' Success; Watch

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has proved to be a successful project. The film marked R Madhavan’s debut as a director, and he also played the titular role of scientist Nambi Narayanan. Now, both he and Nambi Narayanan was honoured by superstar Rajinikanth. Madhavan took to his social media to share the videos of their meeting.

Taking to Instagram, R. Madhavan shared videos from Rajinikanth’s visit to his residence. Nambi Narayanan was also present. Rajinikanth honoured the scientist, and also the actor- director. In fact, Madhavan even touched the superstar’s feet and sought his blessings. Captioning the post, Madhavan wrote, “We you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence on another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for you kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the world❤️❤️” See the videos here:

Netizens took to the comments to congratulate the actor. One fan wrote, “Whatte moment ! Amazing reward for an amazing movie and ofcourse the amazing hero #maddy.” Another wrote, “Madhavan sir you really did a great job…yes it couldn’t hit that much in box office…but yes at times quality is more important than quantity…and you made it…9.2 rating at imdb” Yet another comment read, “This video Made My Day ” Many also wrote that it was ‘well deserved’.

Rajinikanth had earlier lauded Rocketry. He wrote a note in Tamil which translated to, “Rocketry is a must watch movie for everyone – especially the youth. For the space research development of our country. Mr. Padma Bhushan, who suffered many hardships and made sacrifices. Madhavan has proved himself to be at par with the best directors in his first film as a director by portraying the story of Nambi Narayanan very realistically. My thanks and appreciation to him for giving me such a movie.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here