Rajinikanth Hospitalised Due to Blood Pressure Issues, Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor for Christmas Lunch

Superstar Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Friday following severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He was shooting for a film in Hyderabad. However, the film shoot was put to halt after crew members tested positive for coronavirus. The actor's COVID reports came negative and he showed no symptoms.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 is half-hearted attempt at situational comedy. The remake of the 1995 film of the same name doesn't have similar funny vibes.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen getting into an ugly fight with each other over a personal incident. In the promo clip, Vikas can be seen confessing to Nikki Tamboli that he had come close to Eijaz's ex girlfriend, which irks Eijaz who is also standing close to them in the bathroom area. Post this, a nasty fight erupts between Vikas and Eijaz.

One of Internet's most talked about couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted today together. The actress had joined Ranbir for the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch. Soaking in the festive spree, Alia who was dressed in a green calf-length dress was seen wearing a Santa cap. Ranbir, on the other hand, was at his casual best in a grey round neck t-shirt and black trousers. He was also seen carrying a Christmas goodie basket.

Priyanka Chopra, who is filming a project in London, will ring in Christmas there along with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress shared a picture of her channeling "Christmas spirit" with Nick on her Instagram profile on Thursday. In the photograph, Priyanka is all smiles as she poses with Nick by her side. The actress opted for an all-white ensemble. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses. Priyanka's pet pooch Diana also joined the couple in the picture. She captioned the post: "Christmas spirit."

