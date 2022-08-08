Rajinikanth Interacts With NCC Students In Delhi. Pics Inside

Superstar Rajinikanth recently jetted off to Delhi on a surprise trip, where he met with the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu. On his Delhi trip, the Padma Vibhushan-awardee was also spotted interacting with NCC students from South India.

In the pictures, which have been doing the rounds on social media, the Darbar actor and NCC students posed for the lens to celebrate the 75 years of Independence Day. Rajinikanth looked suave in a solid white polo T-shirt paired with black pants, which he complemented with a classic pair of sunglasses and grey sneakers.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was also spotted with the National Film Award-winning actor Anupam Kher at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Soon after Anupam Kher shared a picture with Rajinikanth on his Instagram handle, and it went viral on social media in no time. Both the veteran actors of Indian cinema attended the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ event together at the official residence of the President.

Rajinikanth was last seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble star cast in the 2021 Tamil action film ‘Annaatthe’, directed by Siva. While ardent fans of the legendary actor have been waiting for his next big-screen venture, it was recently reported that filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar will soon be commencing the shoot of his upcoming project with Rajinikanth, titled ‘Jailer’, much to his fans’ contentment. According to the reports, the highly anticipated film, which is touted to be a commercial entertainer, is being produced on a massive budget under the banner of Sun Pictures. However, details about the film have been kept under wraps by the makers.

