Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Collaboration Not Shelved, Project To Be Launched In November

Mega stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had teased about a film collaboration a few months back. However, some Tamil outlets had speculated that the project, tentatively titled ‘Thalaivar 169’, has been shelved given no formal announcement regarding the project has been made as of now.

If media reports are to be believed, the film is not only still on for production but the project might see a formal launch in the month of November.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the makers were supposed to throw a grand launch party for the movie in April but plans had to be changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Kamal's project with Rajinikanth is not shelved as rumours suggest. The makers were supposed to announce the project in April. However, due to then novel coronavirus crisis, things got postponed and the production is waiting for Rajini to finalise the dates. As of now, the team has decided to launch the project in November,” an unrevealed source was quoted as saying.



If the Tamil film actually gets made, the mega stars of Kollywood Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth associating in the same film is sure to attract attention. While the film will see the Robot star in the lead role, the movie will be produced by Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Meanwhile, Rajini will be next seen in Annaatthe, which is set for a 2021 release as of now. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is all set to star in the sequel of his 1996 film Indian.