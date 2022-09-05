Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to Grace Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch on Sept 6

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is all set to hit the theatres soon. Meanwhile, the makers have decided to launch the trailer of the film. The grand event will take place on September 6 at 6 pm in Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai where legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will be the chief guests. Along with the two top stars, the event will also include a live concert of the songs by none other than AR Rahaman and his orchestra.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 marks the 30 years of collaboration between the director and composer AR Rahaman. They first teamed up for the 1992 Tamil Language romantic thriller film Roja.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, the Tamil period action film, has been written and directed by Mani Ratnam along with Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions have bankrolled the project.

The movie is the first of the two parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and R. Parthiban.

In the movie, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of Nandini, while Trisha will portray the role of Chola Princess Kundavai Pirattiyar.

The cinematography of the movie has been handled by Ravi Varman, while A. Sreekar Prasad has handled the edit. Thota Tharani has done the production design.

Two songs — Ponni Nadhi and Chola Chola — from the film have already been released and the fans have showered love on them. The movie, which is said to revolve around the succession conflict in the Chola dynasty, is slated to hit the theatres on September 30. It will be released in five languages: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ponniyin Selvan was originally intended to be a stand-alone film but was later split into two parts.

