Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Unveil Statue of Tamil Cinema Doyen Balachander

The statue was unveiled at the newly-inaugurated office of Kamal Haasan, who consider Balachander his mentor. Rajinikanth presided over the function as chief guest.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan Unveil Statue of Tamil Cinema Doyen Balachander
credits - #KamalHaasan instagram

Actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on Friday jointly unveiled a bust statue of late filmmaker K. Balachander here.

The statue was unveiled at the newly-inaugurated office of Kamal Haasan, who consider Balachander his mentor. Rajinikanth presided over the function as chief guest.

K. Balachander was instrumental in shaping the careers of both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Both these Tamil veterans worked with Balachander in over 20 films.

Kamal Haasan on Thursday celebrated his 65th birthday with members of his family, in hometown Paramakudi.

On the career front, Kamal Haasan is currently working on Shankar's Indian 2. The film, a sequel to the 1996 super hit Indian, which marks the return the actor as the nonagenarian vigilante, Senapathy.

Indian 2, which hits the screens in 2021, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

The team of Indian 2 recently completed an action sequence shot on a budget of Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. The team also briefly shot in Gwalior before wrapping up the second schedule.

The next schedule will be in Madhya Pradesh from November third week.

Kamal Haasan also has the Tamil political thriller Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumored to be a sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, reports emerged earlier this week that the actor has signed Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new project, which will take off next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram