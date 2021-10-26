Rajinikanth Launches Voice-based App Hoote, Co-founded by Daughter Soundarya

Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday launched a voice-based social media app called Hoote. The superstar made his formal debut on the platform with his first post and shared the news on Twitter. “Hoote - Voice-based social media platform, from India for the world," he tweeted. Hoote has been co-founded by Rajinikanth’s daughter and filmmaker Soundarya Vishagan along with Sunny Pokala, CEO of IT firm Amtex. Hoote users share a 60-second live voice recording or upload a recorded voice clip with followers.

Hoote - Voice based social media platform, from India 🇮🇳 for the world 🌍🙏 https://t.co/Fuout7w2Tr— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2021

Read: National Film Awards: Rajinikanth Dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Honour to K Balanchander

Hoote started getting traction after Rajinikanth shared a note on his Twitter timeline on Sunday. In the post, written in Tamil, the superstar expressed happiness over introducing the homegrown social media app, which will allow users to express their voice, thoughts, wishes and ideas in any language.

High-profile users of Hoote include cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and South star Rana Daggubati. The Hoote team has several big names of the tech world as advisors. The list includes Girish Mathrubootham, founder and CEO of Freshworks that recently went for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US stock market. Tech entrepreneur Arvind Parthasarathi, the founder of Project Crossword, has also been roped on the advisory board of the social media platform.

The launch of Hoote app comes on a day when Rajinikanth was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The day became all the more special for Rajinikanth’s family as his son-in-law actor Dhanush was awarded the Best Actor at the National Film Awards for his performance in Asuran.

Aishwarya, Rajinikanth daughter and Dhanush’s wife, uploaded a pic of both the actors on Instagram. “They are mine … and this is history,” she wrote in the post.

Accepting the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Awards at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, Rajinikanth thanked all his directors, co-actors and others associated with his career. He dedicated his award to K Balachander, the director of Rajinikanth’s first film, Apoorva Raagangal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.