Rajinikanth May Attend Event To Honour Puneeth Rajkumar With Karnataka Ratna

Puneeth Rajkumar will receive the Karnataka Ratna award posthumously on November 1. The announcement was made last year by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as a tribute to Punneth Rajkumar’s contributions to Kannada cinema. The late actor will be the 10th recipient of the state’s highest civilian honour.

“As already decided, our all-time favorite actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna award on November 1 on the eve of Karnataka Rajyotsava at 4 pm in front of Vidhana Soudha. He needs to be remembered forever and the government is also inviting many popular people to the grand event,” CM Bommai said.

Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aishwariya Rai, and Deepika Padukone are expected to attend the event. Now fans are wondering who will present the Karnataka Ratna award to Puneeth Rajkumar’s family. A few reports suggest that the Karnataka government wants Rajinikanth to be a part of the event to award the state honour to Puneeth Rajkumar. No confirmation has been shared by the government or Rajinikanth.

In November last year, at the Puneetha Namana, an event organised by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in collaboration with the film fraternity, the Chief Minister announced that Puneeth Rajkumar will receive the Karnataka Ratna award.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s father, legendary Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar and poet Kuvempu were among the first individuals to receive the Karnataka Ratna award in 1992.

Puneeth Rajkumar, also referred to by his admirers as Appu, made his screen debut at the age of six months. He won a National Award for best child actor for the movie Bettada Hoovu. He died last year after a heart attack.

Fans of the Kannada superstar will get one more chance to see him on the big screens this month. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi is set to release on October 28. The docu drama’s future was uncertain after the actor’s death. His wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar soon took the reins of the project into her own hands as the docufilm was a dream project for Puneeth.

