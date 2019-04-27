Take the pledge to vote

Rajinikanth-Nayanthara Shoot for Darbar in Mumbai, See Pics

Rajinikanth’s 167th film, Darbar is expected to release around Pongal next year.

Updated:April 27, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
Rajinikanth-Nayanthara Shoot for Darbar in Mumbai, See Pics
Actors Rajinikanth and Nayanthara shooting for their upcoming film Darbar in Mumbai. (Image: Instagram)
Actors Rajinikanth and Nayanthara were recently spotted in Mumbai shooting a cricket sequence for their upcoming action drama Darbar.

In the pictures that have since gone viral, the 68-year-old superstar is sporting brown jacket, maroon t-shirt and grey denims. Nayanthara, meanwhile, looks beautiful in a white cotton saree.

Super Smart Exclusive Pics Of #Superstar @Rajinikanth and #Nayanthara From #Darbar Shooting Spot. Rajinikanth enjoys cricket on the sets of Darbar in Mumbai as Nayanthara and #YogiBabu join him.

A post shared by Rajinikanth Fanpage.❤️ (@thalaiva.army)





Interestingly, Rajinikanth will be seen playing a police officer in Darbar 25 years after he last played a cop on screen in his 1992 film Pandian.

Directed by AR Murugadoss (who is known for making films like Ghajini, Akira, Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty), Darbar marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and the filmmaker. It will also star actors Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in important roles. 

Backed by Lyca Productions, the film reportedly went on floors earlier this week. Its poster was shared earlier this month. In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen in a quirky avatar with a lot of the accessories used by the police—such as handcuffs, guns, watch dogs and leather belts—featured in the background.

Sharing the poster on Instagram on April 9, Lyca Productions wrote, “Here We Go! #Thalaivar167 😎 is #Darbar 🌟.”



Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film. It’s the second time he is teaming up with Rajinikanth after the success of their last film Petta.

Rajinikanth’s 167th film, Darbar is expected to release around Pongal next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
