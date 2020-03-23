Rajinikanth on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Premieres Tonight, Here's Where You Can Watch it

The much-anticipated TV debut of superstar Rajinikanth with adventure survivalist Bear Grylls's show Into The Wild is all set to be aired tonight. The special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls was shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and airs on Discovery Channel on March 23 at 8pm.

Fans will get to see the Thalaiva in a never-seen-before avatar. Recently, the channel shared a promo, giving a glimpse of the adventures the two have undertaken during the shoot of the episode. We see we Rajinikanth entering pond water inside the jungle, driving an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV), attempting a climb using harness ropes and performing other dangerous activities to survive in the wild. Rajinikanth and Bear are also seen navigating an old bridge as they walk on its edge. The thrilling visuals of the new promo will get your hearts racing.

"The excitement in India around my adventure @rajinikanth on Into The Wild with @BearGrylls has been amazing to see. And for the hundreds of MILLIONS of his fans, the wait is over and the action is about to begin.The show premieres tonight at 8pm @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery," Grylls tweeted.

The excitement in India around my adventure @rajinikanth on “Into The Wild with @BearGrylls” has been amazing to see. And for the hundreds of MILLIONS of his fans, the wait is over and the action is about to begin. The show premieres tonight at 8:00 pm @… https://t.co/EWGtNP466d pic.twitter.com/jcTB6mbkWQ — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 23, 2020

In the episode, Rajini will also share personal details of his life and speak on topics close to his heart like water conservation. The episode will air across 12 Discovery channels. Viewers, who want to watch the show before 8pm, can download the newly launched app Discovery Plus, where the episode began streaming from 6 am this morning.

Fans can also watch the show on their mobile phones. Jio subscribers can watch it on Jio TV while Airtel subscribers can view it live on Airtel XStream. Vodafone users can watch it on Vodafone Play and BSNL subscribers can catch the live on Mobile TV app.

Follow @News18Movies for more

