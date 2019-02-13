English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
Politicians and who's who from the film industry attended Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding with actor Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai.
Image courtesy: Soundarya Rajinikanth/ Instagram
Loading...
The who's who of the film industry as well as politicians attended Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya's wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi, making it a grand affair. Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Kajol and many others were seen at the grand wedding. After the celebrations, the Tamil superstar has issued a letter thanking all the guests who graced his daughter's wedding.
"A heartfelt thank you to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneer Selvam, Ministers of State, DMK chief M.K.Stalin, Central Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, Mukesh Ambani family, Thirunavukarsar, Amarnath, Kamal Haasan, friends, relations, film industry members, police officials, journalists and all those who attended the marriage and blessed my daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and my son-in-law Vishagan," the letter said.
The list of guests included also included actors Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan among others. Filmmakers P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the nuptial.
See All The Pictures From Soundarya Rajinikanth's Starry Wedding
Meanwhile, the much in love Mr and Mrs looked stunning together at their wedding reception. While Soundarya picked a red Sabyasachi lehenga for the reception party, Vishagan looked dapper in a black suit paired with a scarf.
Rajinikanth's Daughter's Soundarya's Wedding Reception Was A Starry Affair! See Pics...
After four days of pre-wedding celebrations, the couple tied the knot on February 11 in Chennai. The private ceremony had only family members and close friends in attendance. Soundarya took to social media to share inside pictures from the wedding, which was followed by a reception in the evening at The Leela Palace.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"A heartfelt thank you to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneer Selvam, Ministers of State, DMK chief M.K.Stalin, Central Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, Mukesh Ambani family, Thirunavukarsar, Amarnath, Kamal Haasan, friends, relations, film industry members, police officials, journalists and all those who attended the marriage and blessed my daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and my son-in-law Vishagan," the letter said.
The list of guests included also included actors Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan among others. Filmmakers P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the nuptial.
See All The Pictures From Soundarya Rajinikanth's Starry Wedding
Meanwhile, the much in love Mr and Mrs looked stunning together at their wedding reception. While Soundarya picked a red Sabyasachi lehenga for the reception party, Vishagan looked dapper in a black suit paired with a scarf.
Rajinikanth's Daughter's Soundarya's Wedding Reception Was A Starry Affair! See Pics...
View this post on Instagram
Real bride Soundarya Rajinikanth @soundaryaarajinikant in Sabyasachi clothing and jewellery from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection for her wedding reception in Chennai, India. Photo Courtesy: @made.in.mono Makeup by @prakatwork #Sabyasachi #SoundaryaRajinikanth #SabyasachiJewelry #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @sabyasachijewelry A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on
After four days of pre-wedding celebrations, the couple tied the knot on February 11 in Chennai. The private ceremony had only family members and close friends in attendance. Soundarya took to social media to share inside pictures from the wedding, which was followed by a reception in the evening at The Leela Palace.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Backed Myself to Hit a Six After Refusing Single: Karthik
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results