Rajinikanth Pens a Letter to Thank Guests Who Attended Daughter Soundarya's Wedding

The who's who of the film industry as well as politicians attended Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya's wedding with Vishagan Vanangamudi, making it a grand affair. Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Kajol and many others were seen at the grand wedding. After the celebrations, the Tamil superstar has issued a letter thanking all the guests who graced his daughter's wedding."A heartfelt thank you to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneer Selvam, Ministers of State, DMK chief M.K.Stalin, Central Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, Mukesh Ambani family, Thirunavukarsar, Amarnath, Kamal Haasan, friends, relations, film industry members, police officials, journalists and all those who attended the marriage and blessed my daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and my son-in-law Vishagan," the letter said.The list of guests included also included actors Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Andrea Jeremiah and Manjima Mohan among others. Filmmakers P Vasu, KS Ravikumar, Selvaraghavan and Kasthuri Raja also attended the nuptial.Meanwhile, the much in love Mr and Mrs looked stunning together at their wedding reception. While Soundarya picked a red Sabyasachi lehenga for the reception party, Vishagan looked dapper in a black suit paired with a scarf.After four days of pre-wedding celebrations, the couple tied the knot on February 11 in Chennai. The private ceremony had only family members and close friends in attendance. Soundarya took to social media to share inside pictures from the wedding, which was followed by a reception in the evening at The Leela Palace.