Rajinikanth Pens Heartfelt Note to PM Modi, Thanks Him for Birthday Wishes

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to wish Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday, the superstar responded with a heartfelt note. Fondly known as Thalaiva by his millions of fans, Rajinikanth turned 71 on December 12, Sunday. Rajinikanth thanked PM Modi via Hoote, a voice-based social media app launched by the actor recently.

Modi wished Rajinikanth on Sunday in a tweet that read, “A very happy birthday to Rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

Expressing his sincere gratitude, the veteran star tweeted, “My most respected, honourable Prime minister Shri. ⁦Narendra Modi ji, ⁩I convey my heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes on my birthday.” He also shared a link of the Hoote app with the tweet.

My most respected, honourable Prime minister Shri. ⁦@narendramodi ji ⁩I convey my heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes on my birthday 🙏🏻 ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ https://t.co/rO6H2r5syE— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 13, 2021

Rajinikanth, who has a stellar career graph with iconic films such as Moondru Mudichu, Thalapathi, Shivaji, and Enthiran to name a few, received endearing messages from all over the world from fans and celebrities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, actors Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, among others wished him on social media.

Rajinikanth’s son-in-law and renowned actor Dhanush also extended his best wishes. On Twitter, the star penned a heartwarming note for his father-in-law. “Happy birthday my Thalaiva. The one and only Superstar Rajinikanth Sir. Love you so much," wrote Dhanush on the micro-blogging site.

Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2021

Pictures from Rajinikanth’s birthday celebrations were widely shared online. The legendary star marked the occasion in the presence of his family members. His wife Latha Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya, son-in-law Visakan, grandsons Yatra Dhanush, Ved Krishna, among others were part of the intimate gathering. Rajinikanth was seen cutting his birthday cake and enjoying time with his family in the viral pictures.

Last month, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva released. The Tamil action family drama also featured Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles.

