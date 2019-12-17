Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajinikanth Plays a 'Bad Cop' in Darbar Trailer

Suniel Shetty's villainous character in 'Darbar' will take on super-cop Aaditya, Commissioner of Police, played by Superstar Rajinikanth. Watch trailer of 'Darbar' below, releasing January 10.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
Rajinikanth Plays a 'Bad Cop' in Darbar Trailer
Still from 'Darbar' trailer, YouTube

Rajinikanth pleased us with the trailer of his forthcoming film Darbar. He plays a police officer, which means that he will 'legitimately' take on the bad guys. There is quite a long reveal sequence in the start of Darbar trailer as we see shadows of Rajini's character Aaditya, Commissioner of Police, approaching. But he is not just an average law enforcer, he is a 'killer cop', as said in the voice-over while Rajini slashes through a crowd of baddies.

Aaditya points out the duty of a policeman is to live to protect. Meanwhile, he meets Nayanthara's character as they seem to take their relationship to another level, shown in glimpses of song and dance sequences in Darbar trailer.

Suniel Shetty plays the villain and puts out a bounty on policemen. He is on a mission to prove that they are 'cowards'. Anna's look is intimidating, but will it match up to Rajini's supercop or not remains to be seen. The villain here does not blink while killing people in cold blood.

Read: Top Gun Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise Takes Audience on High-action Ride

Check out the Hindi dubbed trailer of Rajinikanth's new film Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss below:

The film opens on January 10, 2020 and will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak. Both Bollywood films are big releases early in the month in new year and the box office will bleed when Rajinikanth strikes with Darbar.

