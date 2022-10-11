Rajinikanth Praises Chiranjeevi's GodFather, Director Mohan Raja Thanks Him

Chiranjeevi’s GodFather opened to rave reviews from both the audience and the critics. The makers are basking in the success of the political thriller as it has crossed the 100-crore mark worldwide. Now, superstar Rajnikanth has reacted to the film. On Monday, GodFather director Mohan Raja shared a tweet and revealed that the superstar has appreciated in detail the adaption made for the Telugu version. He also thanked Thalaiva for supporting him.

“Superstar watched GodFather, excellent! very nice! very interesting! are a few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptions made for the Telugu version. Thank u so much Thalaiva Rajinikanth sir, one of the best moments of life means a lot,” wrote Mohan Raja in his tweet.

Superstar watched #Godfather 😇

Excellent!! very nice!! very interesting!!! are few of the remarks in his detailed appreciation on the adaptions made for the Telugu version.

Thank u so much Thalaiva @rajinikanth sir, one of the best moments of life.. means a lotttt 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AFdT7oOoBe — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) October 10, 2022

The plot of GodFather revolves around the life of Brahma, played by Chiranjeevi. The film also marks the debut of Salman Khan in Telugu films. He has played an extended cameo in this Chiranjeevi starrer. Earlier, the Telugu superstar ad revealed that Salman Khan did not charge a penny for his role in the film

Chiranjeevi said that when the film’s producers approached him and offered some amount, “He (Salman) said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi Garu with money. Get lost.’”

GodFather also features Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Stayadeb Kancharana in pivotal roles. A remake of the Mohanlal starrer Malayalam blockbuster, Lucifer (2019), GodFather hit the theatres on October 5. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. This is Chiranjeevi’s first release after the box office failure of Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has a series of films in the pipeline for release. The megastar will also be seen in the Telugu remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, which will be helmed by Maher Ramesh. Apart from that, he is currently busy shooting for Waltair Veerayya directed by K S Ravindra.

