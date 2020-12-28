Rajinikanth Reaches Chennai After Hospital Discharge, AR Rahman's Mother Passes Away

Rajinikanth received a warm welcome at home from his wife Latha after he was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad over the weekend.

In another news, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's mother, Kareema Begum, died in Chennai on Monday, sources close to the family said.

Also, Aamir Khan and his family spent quality time on a safari in Gir National Park in Gujarat. He shared that he was enamoured with what he saw there.

Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad over the weekend for blood pressure fluctuations. Meanwhile, after some members of his Annaatthe unit tested positive for Covid-19 , shooting was immediately halted in Hyderabad. Now, Rajinikanth has reached back his home in Chennai to be with his wife and family.

Music composer AR Rahman’s mother, Kareema Begum, died here on Monday, sources close to the family said. Rahman uploaded a picture of his mother on his official Twitter page, without a caption.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have left on three-day wildlife safari as they made a visit to Gir National Park on Sunday to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

Gauahar Khan, who recently got married to choreographer Zaid Darbar, chanced on her ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon while travelling to Lucknow by air. The actress was flying to the city for a shoot, while Kushal was going to his home.

After celebrating Christmas with her family members, Malaika Arora is enjoying her holidays with her beau Arjun Kapoor in Goa.

