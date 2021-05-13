Rajinikanth Receives Coronavirus Vaccine, Daughter Soundarya Tweets Picture

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is the latest actor to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The 70-year-old actor was photographed receiving his first jab for the coronavirus on Thursday. His daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth took to twitter to share the news. The actor was seen in a black face mask as a medical worker in a PPE kit vaccinated him. Soundarya was seen standing next to her father as she observed the process.

Captioning the picture, Soundarya wrote that their ‘Thalaivar’ received his vaccine. She further urged her followers to fight and win the war against coronavirus together. Fans of the actor commented on Soundarya’s tweet with their best wishes and prayed for his good health.

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

Rajinikanth returned to his residence in Chennai on Wednesday after wrapping up the shooting for his upcoming movie Annaatthe. The actor and the crew of the movie took 35 days to complete his portions as the film had already faced delays for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. After completing the shooting in Hyderabad, the actor also visited his friend and Telugu actor Mohan Babu’s residence. The news of his visit was shared by Mohan Babu’s daughter Lakshmi Manchu who posted a selfie with the actor on her Twitter handle.

The shooting for the Siruthai Siva’s directorial came to an abrupt halt in December last year after many crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time four crew members of Annaatthe had tested positive for the virus, however, Rajinikanth had tested negative. But the stress regarding the pandemic had caused fluctuations in his blood pressure level that led to his hospitalization last year.

Annaatthe also stars Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release on Diwali, November 4 this year. Rajinikanth will be starting with the dubbing process of the movie from Chennai.

