Rajinikanth Says Dhanush Is 'Good Son-in-law,' 'Takes Care of His Wife' in Viral Video

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation announcement has taken the internet by storm. The duo announced that they were parting ways as a couple through a joint statement on social media on Monday night, January 17. Dhanush and Aishwarya, daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

In the wake of their split, an old video of Rajinikanth praising Dhanush has gone viral on social media. In the video, Rajinikanth is showering Dhanush with flattering compliments at the music launch of Kaala and calls him a “good" father and husband.

“Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent,” Rajinikanth says in the video.

Dhanush, 38, and Aishwaryaa, 40, shared a note announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts.

“Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.

“Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter. Aishwaryaa shared the same note on Instagram and captioned it: “No caption needed only your understanding and your love necessary!"

