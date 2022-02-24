Rajinikanth Says Dhanush Not His Son-in-law Anymore? Here's What We Know

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation in January 2022. They made a formal announcement about their mutual separation after 18 years of marriage on social media and requested everyone to respect their privacy. This unexpected announcement came as a shock to Dhanush and Aishwarya’s fans and well-wishers. Then there was a buzz around the industry that the two might get back together.

Some reports said that Aishwarya was ready to get back with Dhanush on her father’s request but he refused to do so. As per some reports, Rajinikanth has now said that Dhanush is not his son-in-law anymore, and this statement has created a stir on the internet. Now, the truth behind all this is known only to the family.

Announcing their separation, Dhanush shared a post on his official Twitter handle in which he wrote “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishes to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D".

As far as the work is concerned Dhanush was recently seen in the film Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai, received a lot of appreciation from the audience. The viewers not only loved the story but the performance of the actors as well.

