Rajinikanth Smiles In His First Appearance Since Aishwaryaa R and Dhanush's Split. See Pics

Rajinikanth made his first public appearance on Tuesday after his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced her separation from Dhanush. The actor was seen at the inaugural of a hotel in Chennai. In pictures widely shared online, Rajinikanth was seen wearing a white shirt with a matching veshti for the ceremony. His wife Latha and Soundarya Rajinikanth. However, Aishwaryaa was missing from the venue.

Aishwaryaa was likely busy with the making of her upcoming Valentine’s Day music video. She was recently hospitalised after contracting Covid-19. She shared a picture from the hospital on her Instagram as well. Meanwhile, the Annaatthe actor’s public appearance also marked his first appearance at an event after he was hospitalised in October last year. Rajinikanth had undergone a Carotid Artery revascularisation procedure. The actor reportedly did not interact with the media present at the venue.

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush shocked fans with the news of their separation. Issuing identical statements on their respective social media accounts, the former couple said, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (Aishwaryaa and Dhanush) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Days after they announced their separation, a report claimed that their decision to split has not gone down well with Rajinikanth. A source told Subhash K Jha, for Wion, that Rajinikanth ‘has taken his daughter’s break up very badly.’ It is also said that Rajinikanth wants Aishwaryaa to ‘mend her marriage’ with Dhanush. The report also added that Dhanush’s family is pressurizing him and Aishwaryaa to reconcile as well.

The insider went on to claim that ‘fights between the couple were not uncommon’. Dhanush and Aishwarya allegedly had ‘bitter differences.’ However, Rajinikanth always managed to ‘convince them to stay together.’ Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is yet to make a public statement about Aishwaryaa and Dhanush’s separation.

