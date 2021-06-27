Rajinikanth Spotted Outside a Renowned Hospital in the US, See Pic

A picture of Rajinikanth from outside the renowned Mayo Clinic in the US, where he is expected to undergo a few tests has surfaced on social media. He is seen sporting a casual look as he walks out of the hospital.

A few days ago, the megastar left for the US from Chennai airport with his wife Latha to get his general health check-up done. The pictures and videos of the two from the airport had gone viral.

On the work front, Rajnikanth has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Annaatthe. While the shooting was completed a few months before the lockdown was imposed, he is yet to dub for his scenes which he will resume after returning from the US.

The action-drama is being produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva. Apart from Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish will be seen in pivotal roles. The film is expected to be released later this year once the coronavirus cases reduce in the country.

