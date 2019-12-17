Rajinikanth Talks About His Dream Role, Says 'Want to Play a Transgender'

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has a prolific career that spans decades and includes some of the most significant films and performances of our time, but he has expressed an interest in playing the role of a transgender on the big screen.

The veteran actor, who was in Mumbai to launch the trailer of his next film Darbar, was asked about a genre that he would like to explore.

"Actually I've explored all (laughs). It has been 45 years, 160 films... So everything has been covered," the actor told the media.

When further prodded, the actor said, "I want to play a transgender."

The beginning of the year witnessed mainstream actors embrace the LGBTQI characters on the big screen. Sonam Kapoor sent fans into a tizzy as she played a lesbian in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Most recently, actor Vijay Sethupathi featured as a transgender in the widely acclaimed hit Tamil thriller, Super Deluxe. Actor Akshay Kumar also announced that he would be portraying a transgender in Laxmmi Bomb.

Asked if he was approached with any script about transgender, Rajinikanth said no such role has been offered to him yet.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Darbar features Rajinikanth as a cop for the first time in 25 years.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “Actually, I don’t like doing a cop role because it has too much responsibility attached to it. I like playing easy-going roles. But AR Murugadoss came with a very different story. It is not a regular cop character. It is very different. His visualisation and imagination are very different."

"It was a little difficult though. I struggled a little on how to take the character forward keeping in mind the emotional weight. But Murugadoss handled it very well," he added.

The film is produced by Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth's sci-fi actioner 2.0.

Darbar is scheduled to hit theatres on January 10 next year.

