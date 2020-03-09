Rajinikanth Teaches Bear Grylls His Signature Style of Wearing Sunglasses in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' Promo

Rajinikanth's TV debut with adventure survivalist Bear Grylls is highly anticipated among the fans as his special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls is shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka and airs on Discovery Channel on March 23 at 8 pm. A short promo was released on social media and gives a glimpse of the adventures the two have undertaken during the shoot of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

In the new promo clip, we can see Rajinikanth entering pond water inside the jungle, driving an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV), attempting a climb using harness ropes and performing other dangerous activities to survive in the wild. Rajinikanth and Bear are also seen navigating an old bridge as they walk on its edge. The thrilling visuals of the new promo will get your hearts racing.

The one minute video ends with Rajinikanth saying 'this is the real adventure' and is seen wearing the sunglasses in his trade mark movie style.

Check out the new action-packed promo of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls:

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

Bear is a popular adventure survivalist and has gained a huge fan following in India after shooting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His episode with Bollywood star and National Award-winner actor Akshay Kumar will also feature soon.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve is an 874 sq km national park, formed by integrating most of the forest areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park established in 1941, and later enlarged to its current state in Chamarajanagar district, about 220 km southwest of Bengaluru.

