Rajinikanth Tests Negative for Covid-19, 4 Crew Members Infected on Sets of Annaatthe

The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe has been halted after four of the film's crew members tested positive for Covid-19 , sources said on Wednesday. Sun Pictures, the production house, said that the south superstar and other crew members have tested negative for the virus.

"During routine testing at #Annaatthe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid-19 . Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed," Sun Pictures said on its Twitter handle.

The shoot for the movie, stalled due to the pandemic, resumed in Hyderabad only on December 14. Apart from the government prescribed SOPs, the makers had been following a strict bio-bubble protocol and they have opted for a completely indoor-schedule to avoid taking risks during the pandemic.

It was not immediately clear if the actor would stay put in the Telangana capital or return to Chennai. Directed by Siva, the movie also has Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Meena, Khushboo and Prakash Raj.

Naynathara, Khushboo and Meena had also started shooting for the film. The bio bubble made sure that none of the actors could go out of the facility and no outsider could enter the location.