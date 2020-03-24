Rajinikanth Thanks Friend Bear Grylls for One of the Most Adventurous Experiences of His Life

Superstar Rajinikanth made his television debut with Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Riding in an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) in the jungle, donning a black cap with white stubble and dark sunglasses in the promo videos, the actor-politician seemed all geared up for an adventurous ride with Grylls. The episode was aired on the Discovery Channel on Monday and is being loved by Rajinikanth fans.

Now, in his latest tweet, Rajinikanth thanked his 'friend' Grylls for one of the most adventurous experiences of his life. "One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend (sic)."

One of the most adventurous experiences of my life !! Hope you all enjoy watching this show as much as I did being on it !!!#IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls @BearGrylls thank you so much my friend @DiscoveryIN 👍🏻🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2020

Grylls too tweeted to share his excitement on the premiere of Into The Wild episode. "The excitement in India around my adventure @rajinikanth on “Into The Wild with @BearGrylls ” has been amazing to see. And for the hundreds of MILLIONS of his fans, the wait is over and the action is about to begin (sic)," he wrote.

The excitement in India around my adventure @rajinikanth on “Into The Wild with @BearGrylls” has been amazing to see. And for the hundreds of MILLIONS of his fans, the wait is over and the action is about to begin. The show premieres tonight at 8:00 pm @… https://t.co/EWGtNP466d pic.twitter.com/jcTB6mbkWQ — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 23, 2020

On their adventurous ride in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka, Rajinikanth and Grylls also come across some wild animals like an elephant as they also spot a deer and a tiger.

Other adventurous acts included Rajinikanth and Grylls walking together through a pond drowned till chest and balancing on the edge of metal bridge in the middle of the forest.

In January, Ranjinikanth visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve to shoot for the Discovery channel's new programme. The channel took permission from the Karnataka forest department to shoot in the Bandipur tiger reserve.

The tiger reserve lists 28 species of mammals to be thriving in the forest, including royal Bengal tiger, Asian elephant, common leopard, bonnet macaque, Indian pipistrelle and barking deer, among others.

In August 2019, Grylls had hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the show, which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February last year.

The new adventure programme on Discovery marks Rajinikanth small screen debut after 43 years in cinema which he also used to send a message for water conservation.

