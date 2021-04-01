movies

Rajinikanth to Be Honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke, PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Thalaiva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Rajinikanth, saying it is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the honour.

After Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that megastar Rajinikanth will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke honour, congratulatory messages filled up Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate the 70-year-old actor.

“Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality…that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," PM Modi tweeted.

Rajinikanth tweeted in response, “Immensely humbled and honoured with your greetings and the most prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward award respected and dearest Shri @narendramodi ji. My heartfelt thanks to you and the government of india."

More congratulatory messages followed on Twitter:

Considered the highest honour for an artiste in Indian cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of ₹10,00,000. It was conferred upon Amitabh Bachchan in 2018.

“Happy to announce this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke award to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajinikanth ji. His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic,” Javadekar tweeted. On the jury that selected Rajinikanth for the award were singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

PIB India announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke award will be conferred on May 3, 2021 along with the distribution of National Film Awards 2019.

first published:April 01, 2021, 11:04 IST